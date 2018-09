A Hunter Valley farmer who’s been struggling through the drought has a reason to celebrate today, after winning big on the Lotto.

The Singleton local, who wishes to remain anonymous, claimed $200,000 in Friday night’s Mega Jackpot Draw.

He bought the winning ticket from the Singleton Discount Drug Store.

He says he’s planning to use the money to pay for more stock feed, a water tank and a new water bore.

He’s also labelled the win as his own Drought Relief package.