Meditalk with Dr Ross Walker

With Grand Final week upon us, Dr Ross Walker discusses the health risks of watching sports! also men use your prostate! doctors orders!, Plus society has been bombarded with BPA free products as a safe alternative to existing plastics but it seems they are no better and the important discussion of what surfaces and appliances are safe and what is spreading disease.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Ross-Walker-25092018.mp3



http://www.drrosswalker.com/

About Dr Ross Walker. Dr Walker has a medical practice in Lindfield on the upper north shore of Sydney. He provides a service in all aspects of echocardiography, focusing on stress echocardiography which is a well accepted, accurate method for assessing heart disease, not involving irradiation or injections.

Dr Ross Walker's practice details are below.

Lindfield Cardiology Suite 28

12 Tryon Rd, Lindfield

Sydney, NSW 2070

Australia

Appointments, call 02 9415 6185