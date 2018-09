We often understand cars, weather, nature and so much more cause pollution but when we are in our home we are pollution free or are we, Brent speaks to Professor John Bell from the Queensland University of Technology about what you can do to improve your air at home.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-John-Bell-25092018.mp3

Who is Professor John Bell

Professor John Bell, Head of School for Chemistry, Physics and Mechanical Engineering, conducts research on new materials to address the future challenges facing humanity.