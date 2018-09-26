Man Dies in Backyard of Cessnock Home

Police are investigating following a man’s death in Cessnock overnight.
Emergency services were called to an Edith Street around 11pm, where a 36-year-old man was found seriously injured in the backyard.
He was treated by paramedics but sadly died at the scene.
A 31-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were later questioned at Cessnock Police Station, where the man was arrested.
The woman has since been released.
A Nissan Patrol has been seized for forensic examination while the home is now a crime scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.