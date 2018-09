Police are now looking for information after a teenager went missing from Wallsend.

15-year-old Kyle James was last seen at a home in Wallsend on September 12, 2018 at about 10am.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe that he could still be in the Newcastle area.

If you know something about his whereabouts or you see Kyle, you can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.