Trump – Turmoil, UN, Midterms – Dr Keith Suter

Today Donald delivered a speech to UN and was met with laughter and ridicule, and that alone just adds fire to those looking for a smoking gun to impeach Donald Trump.
Dr Keith Suter offers a clear picture of the mood in the US and the worlds views on Donald Trumps Presidency.
Listen to the podcast here.
http://www.global-directions.com/
Dr Suter is an experienced, professional and awarded presenter renowned for explaining complex global and business issues in a way his audiences can digest and understand. He is in demand as an MC and conference facilitator. Keith’s tailored keynotes, workshops, facilitated sessions are entertaining, highly compelling and always captivating