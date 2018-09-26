Brent Bultitude

Trump – Turmoil, UN, Midterms – Dr Keith Suter

mm

Today Donald delivered a speech to UN and was met with laughter and ridicule, and that alone just adds fire to those looking for a smoking gun to impeach Donald Trump.

Dr Keith Suter offers a clear picture of the mood in the US and the worlds views on Donald Trumps Presidency.

Listen to the podcast here.


http://www.global-directions.com/
Dr Suter is an experienced, professional and awarded presenter renowned for explaining complex global and business issues in a way his audiences can digest and understand. He is in demand as an MC and conference facilitator. Keith’s tailored keynotes, workshops, facilitated sessions are entertaining, highly compelling and always captivating

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X