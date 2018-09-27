Richard and Kim Ernie Merrick on how the Jets are shaping up in the pre season. shannaSeptember 27, 2018 7:57 amSeptember 27, 2018 Newcastle Jets coach Ernie Merrick was on the show this morning speaking about the pre-season and this weekends trial match against the Wanderers at Maitland’s No1 Sportsground. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/2HD-Interview-Ernie-Merrick-.mp3 Sport Previous ArticleWhere does the money from parking fees at the Entertainment Centre go?Next ArticleWhat are the police targetting for double demerits this weekend?