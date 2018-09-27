Gardening with Gavin

Gavin gives his 10 best things to do in the garden this long weekend starting with stay at home avoid the roads and double points and enjoy the garden , plenty to do from topdressing the lawn to mulching the garden , plant a vege garden , planting flower seedlings ready for a December show , create a succulent bowl for your Christmas outdoor table grow a hedge for summer privacy for when your clothes come off and above all enjoy your own private bit of Australia.
