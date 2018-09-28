Richard and Kim Celebrating 100 years of surf life saving in the Hunter. shannaSeptember 28, 2018 1:07 amSeptember 28, 2018 Veteran local surf lifesaver, Teece Campbell, spoke to Richard & Kim about the 100 year celebration this weekend of surf lifesaving in the Hunter. Teece has not missed a patrol in 35 years! http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Teece-Campbell-2HD-Interview-.mp3 News Previous ArticleNew home for the Newcastle Men’s ShedNext ArticleLight rail construction in Newcastle comes to an end!