Man Charged with Alleged Merewether Car Fire

A man’s been charged following an alleged car fire at Merewether overnight.

The man allegedly poured an accelerant on a car parked on Fredrick Street around 11:25pm and set it alight.

Police arrived at the scene and established a perimeter around the fire.

Officers were able to track down the 30-year-old man with the help of a police dog, where he was then arrested.

The man was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with malicious damage by fire.

He’s been granted bail and will front Newcastle Local Court next month.