Man Dies in Glenridding Hit and Run

A man has died in a suspected hit and run at Glenridding near Singleton this morning.

The man’s body was found on the side of Carrington Street when emergency services were called to the scene around 5:35am.

Initial inquiries suggest the man, believed to be aged in his 40s, was struck and killed by a car some time between 4am and 5:30am.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They’re also appealing for information on a white hatchback which was spotted pulling up next to the body at 5:30am.

A woman allegedly got out of the car to check on the man before leaving the scene.

A crime scene has been established.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: NSW Ambulance