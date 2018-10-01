Man Charged over Fatal Stockton Bridge Crash

Police have now laid charges over the fatal Stockton Bridge crash in August that closed the bridge and Nelson Bay Road for several hours.

Officers say a Ford Falcon collided with a Toyota Camry before hitting an oncoming ute, which then collided with another car.

The driver of the ute, Joseph Cordner, suffered critical burns and died at the scene.

The 46-year-old Belmont North man who was driving the Ford Falcon during the incident was arrested after attending Newcastle Police Station yesterday morning.

He’s since been charged with dangerous and negligent driving causing death and cause bodily harm by misconduct.

The man has been granted conditional bail and will front court on November 15.

