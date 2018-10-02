Carla and Biance no longer the bridesmaids – The Block

Brent speaks to Carla and Bianca after the win last night. Brent speaks styling, the experience of the block and the future after the block..

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-the-blocks-Carla-and-Bianca-210918.mp3

Visit the winning room here.