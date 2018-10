Superfood’ powders: health or hype?

Cacao, protein, matcha … the list of new ‘super’ powders goes on and on. So, do they deserve their health halos — or are they expensive health traps? Brooke discusses the pros and cons of the latest nutrition trend, and compares the price of popular powders with real food!

Read the article here.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/podcast-with-brent-bultitude-and-brooke-longfield-210918.mp3

The Australian Healthy Food Guide on sale now.