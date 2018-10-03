Attempted Cable Theft at Lake Macquarie

Police are now investigating an attempt to steal live copper cables from Lake Macquarie over the long weekend.

At around 6am on Saturday, they were called to the Pacific Highway at Marks Point where they found a metal security gate had been cut with a saw and a nearby power pole had been tampered with.

Ausgrid officials say the would-be thieves caused ‘significant damage’ and even sparked a small fire.

The incident also cut power to 1,200 homes and businesses.

It’s one of several cases in Lake Macquarie this year, after 500 metres of cable was stolen from Toronto in August and another 150 metres was stolen back in March.

Ausgrid is warning that people who try to interfere with live electrical wires are putting their lives at risk.

Anyone with information about the attempted theft should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.