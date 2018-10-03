Cessnock Prison Escapee Arrested

Police have arrested and charged a prisoner who escaped the minimum security correctional centre in Cessnock late last week.

The 18-year-old escaped on Friday morning, with police investigations leading them to a house on Burnett Street in Cessnock.

The man fled the home after officers spoke to the residents.

However, he was found shortly afterward hiding in a wardrobe in the bedroom of a house on nearby Scott Street.

The teenager has been charged with multiple offences including aggravated break and enter, driving whilst disqualified and damaging property.

He’ll front court Maitland Local Court today.

