Emergency crews have transported two people to the John Hunter Hospital after a car crash at Fern Bay this afternoon.

Paramedics say that a car rolled along Nelson Bay Road just after 1pm.

A woman suffered minor shoulder and arm injuries and was taken to hospital along with her 9-month-old baby.

Thankfully, the pair are both in a stable condition.

A man also suffered a minor laceration to his leg, but he was treated at the scene.

The crash site has now been cleared.