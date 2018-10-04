M1 At Freemans Waterhole Set to Close

Motorists can expect some delays on the M1 Pacific Motorway near Freemans Waterhole this evening.

A major salvage operation is taking place, as crews work to remove a B-double that crashed off the motorway earlier today.

All northbound lanes are set to be closed from 8pm this evening.

Diversions will be in place along Palmers Road and drivers can then use Cessnock Road, Awaba Road, Main Road, Toronto Road and Newcastle Link Road to return to the M1.

The motorway is set to open back up early tomorrow morning.