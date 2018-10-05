Richard and Kim Car racing great Larry Perkins with his thoughts on this years Bathurst. shannaOctober 5, 2018 2:58 amOctober 5, 2018 Richard & Kim spoke with former racing car driver and 6 time Bathurst 1000 winner, Larry Perkins, about this weekend’s big race and his memories of Bathurst. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/2HD-Interview-perkins-part1.mp3http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/2HD-Interview-Perkins-part2.mp3 Sport Previous ArticleCatch A Falling Star – Katie M LittleNext ArticleRetail therapy can be selective – Dr Gary Mortimer