Car racing great Larry Perkins with his thoughts on this years Bathurst.

Richard & Kim spoke with former racing car driver and 6 time Bathurst 1000 winner, Larry Perkins, about this weekend’s big race and his memories of Bathurst.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/2HD-Interview-perkins-part1.mp3 http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/2HD-Interview-Perkins-part2.mp3