Catch A Falling Star – Katie M Little

Brent has a delightful chat to author Katie M Little, daughter of Jeannie Little about life, her book and her memories of childhood…

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Katie-Little-4102018.mp3

Catch A Falling Star



A Sort of True Story About Growing Up A Little

By Katie M Little

In 1974 Jeanne Little burst into the living rooms of millions of

households across Australia with her first appearance on The Mike

Walsh Show – audiences didn’t know what hit them! With

incredible outfits, false eyelashes and a raucous voice that

screamed ‘Hello Daaaaaaaahling!’ Jeanne was an instant

sensation and won the Gold Logie for Most Popular TV

Personality two years later.

Pregnant with her only child Katie M Little at the time of her first

TV appearance, Catch A Falling Star takes you into the world of

the little girl who grew up backstage amidst sequins and feathers.

Describing a unique upbringing by an unconventional mother, it

is a look at fame through innocent eyes.

Go back to 1980s Australia, to the days of Betamax, Bob Hawke

and shoulder pads, before smart phones and breathalysers, when

Big Macs came in styrofoam boxes and the only environmental

crisis was a hole in the ozone layer. Flash forward to 2010 and

Jeanne’s name hits the headlines again – this time with the

shocking revelation that she has been diagnosed with

Alzheimer’s, a disease affecting an estimated almost 50 million

people worldwide. With her mother in fast decline and her family

in crisis, it is up to Katie to take the reigns.

Catch A Falling Star will take you on a journey that is both laughout-

loud funny, heartbreakingly honest, and a rare glimpse into

the personal life of one of Australia’s most beloved celebrity

families.