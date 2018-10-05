Catch A Falling Star – Katie M Little

Brent has a delightful chat to author Katie M Little, daughter of Jeannie Little about life, her book and her memories of childhood…
Listen to the podcast here.
Catch A Falling Star
A Sort of True Story About Growing Up A Little
By Katie M Little
In 1974 Jeanne Little burst into the living rooms of millions of
households across Australia with her first appearance on The Mike
Walsh Show – audiences didn’t know what hit them! With
incredible outfits, false eyelashes and a raucous voice that
screamed ‘Hello Daaaaaaaahling!’ Jeanne was an instant
sensation and won the Gold Logie for Most Popular TV
Personality two years later.
Pregnant with her only child Katie M Little at the time of her first
TV appearance, Catch A Falling Star takes you into the world of
the little girl who grew up backstage amidst sequins and feathers.
Describing a unique upbringing by an unconventional mother, it
is a look at fame through innocent eyes.
Go back to 1980s Australia, to the days of Betamax, Bob Hawke
and shoulder pads, before smart phones and breathalysers, when
Big Macs came in styrofoam boxes and the only environmental
crisis was a hole in the ozone layer. Flash forward to 2010 and
Jeanne’s name hits the headlines again – this time with the
shocking revelation that she has been diagnosed with
Alzheimer’s, a disease affecting an estimated almost 50 million
people worldwide. With her mother in fast decline and her family
in crisis, it is up to Katie to take the reigns.
Catch A Falling Star will take you on a journey that is both laughout-
loud funny, heartbreakingly honest, and a rare glimpse into
the personal life of one of Australia’s most beloved celebrity
families.