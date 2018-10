Today Brent and Gavin chat about the wonderful flowering plant – the azalea , all out in flower now , where to plant , how to plant, the size’s they grow too, how to look after them, what they like and they are on sale now – small pot azaleas were $13.95 now $9.95

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Gavin-4102018.mp3

