Global Financial Crisis ~ 10 Years on – Dr Keith Suter

Dr Suter explains the post events of the 2008 GFC and how it effects today’s political events and why Trumps is making changes to Obama laws.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-keith-Suter-5102018.mp3



http://www.global-directions.com/

Dr Suter is an experienced, professional and awarded presenter renowned for explaining complex global and business issues in a way his audiences can digest and understand. He is in demand as an MC and conference facilitator. Keith’s tailored keynotes, workshops, facilitated sessions are entertaining, highly compelling and always captivating.