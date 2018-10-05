Man Charged Over Armed Robbery at Windale

Court today for a Lake Macquarie man, who’s been charged over an armed robbery at Windale.

On July 26, two men allegedly approached a 24-hour service station on Lake Street and tried to smash the glass doors with an axe.

It forced a young male staffer to lock himself in a store room.

The men reportedly stole the till, cigarettes and food before fleeing the scene.

At around 3:30pm yesterday, a 21-year-old man was arrested over an unrelated matter.

He’s now been charged with armed robbery, along with dangerous driving.

He’s also been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today.