Today Mark and Brent discuss Bill Shorten’s big preschool announcement, Malcolm Turnbull getting a special overseas flying allowance paid for by taxpayers, Is the housing market really collapsing? NSW Govt protesting about GST distribution and the Law Council of Australia introducing gender quasi-quotas for barristers.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Mark-Latham-4102018.mp3



You can follow Mark Lathams outsiders on facebook

https://www.facebook.com/MarkLathamsOutsiders/

Image : Tara Croser.:Source News Corp Australia