Man Charged Over Myuna Bay Crash

A Bonnells Bay man has been charged following a crash at Myuna Bay earlier this year.

It’s believed the 46-year-old man’s car collided head-on with another vehicle on Wangi Road back in April.

The 43-year-old woman driving the other car and her 12-year-old passenger suffered hip, leg and internal injuries requiring surgery.

The man has now been charged with a raft of offences including driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and negligent driving.

He’s set to front Toronto Local Court on December 11.

His driver’s licence has also been suspended.

Image: NSW Police