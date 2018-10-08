$90 Mil Retail Centre Coming to Lake Macquarie

Construction crews are set to break ground on a new shopping centre at Lake Macquarie in the coming weeks.

The $90 million facility will be located just off the Pacific Highway at Bennetts Green, bordering Lake Road and South Street.

It’s being built by Spotlight Group with a Bunnings Warehouse, fast food outlets and a Spotlight and Anaconda stores to be included.

In a big boost for locals, the project is expected to create another 600 permanent jobs plus another 800 during construction.

Footpaths and roads around the site will also be upgraded and new traffic lights will be installed on the Highway near the Groves Road intersection.

Stage one should get underway shortly, while the company is still waiting for approval on stages two and three.

Lake Macquarie Council has labelled the development as the region’s largest retail project since the Charlestown Square expansion in 2010.