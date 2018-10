Have you heard of a toaster that doesnt actually toast or an ironman food for on the go that is full of sugar? yep, a bit shonky, so Brent speaks with Choice Magazines Erin Turner about the annual shonky awards, how they are judged, what is considered to be a winner and a few of the winners for 2018.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Erin-Turner-8102018.mp3

If you spot a shonky you can nominate it here.

https://spotashonky.choice.com.au/

