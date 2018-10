Jess and Norm missed out on a triple win this week due to Jess’s fail at driving, BUT they did the best 2 for 2 you could ask for with winning the domain prize and topping the win for the cover of domain and the judges win. Brent Speaks to Jess and Norm after there first room win and all things block.



http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/podcast-with-brent-bultitude-and-Jess-and-Norm-8102018.mp3

