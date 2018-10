Police have now made an arrest over the death of a woman at Bellambi, in Wollongong last week.

An investigation was launched after detectives discovered the body of 39-year-old Kristie Powell at a home on Friday.

Her five-month-old son was also found inside the house, but thankfully he was uninjured.

At about 4pm today, a 29-year-old man was arrested at Maitland and taken to the local police station.

He remains in police custody.

