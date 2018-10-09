Food Glorious Food with Iain ‘Huey’ Hewitson

Not saying that I’m getting carried away with the new politician favourite ‘the pub test’, but was discussing just the other day with the pub flies what we spoke about last week, which went along the lines of “are some dining room staff getting too up themselves?”.

Without even getting into that, it was interesting that I was asked if I thought hospitality staff were snotty and what was my opinion of hosts and judges from the culinary game shows?

Now, even I’m tired of talking about “Masterchef” and “My Kitchen Rules”, so I deigned to even mention those. But I was instantly reminded of my favourite show in this style – “Great British Menu” which is on Foxtel’s Food Network. It features top British chefs vying to get a dish on a posh banquet menu held in spots such as The Houses of Parliament or Wimbledon celebrating special occasions, such as the Queen’s Jubilee or 140 years of Wimbledon, etc., etc. And, our pub discussion reminded me of this because, while the chefs themselves are hugely talented and personable (although they are pretty keen on smears on plates) and the judge from the heats, who is a top notch chef from a multi-Michelin starred establishment and is highly knowledgeable, once they get into the final stages a panel of so-called expert judges take over and my hackles rise. The three – food writer Matthew Fort; restaurateur and all round dick, Oliver Peyton; and, until recently, cooking school proprietor, Prue Leith, who has recently taken over from the admirable Mary Berry on one of the baking shows. (I wonder how long before she wrecks that?) And, before you say I’ve just obviously got a bee in my bonnet about judges, I will demonstrate why they give me the irids. Until recently, when it came to the finals, the chefs also had a vote and you should have seen the steam come out of the judges’ ears when the chefs didn’t agree with their judgements. This happened regularly and, being a cynical old tart, although I was not there to actually taste the food, I almost always felt that the chefs’ judgements made a lot more sense. Well, I notice in the latest series that the notion of allowing those professional chefs from some of the country’s leading restaurants put their pennies worth in has disappeared and they no longer have a vote. And, to give you an idea of what a great job the two ‘wise men’ (and one woman) are now doing, in a recent series that celebrated Wimbledon’s anniversary – after spending most of the time complaining about the food not being Summery enough – a ‘pet’ chef got the main course with Braised Ox Tongue in what appeared to be a very concentrated sauce. What a great Summer dish! And, just out of interest, Prue Leith was recently replaced by food commentator Andi Oliver, who for about five minutes was a breath of fresh air, but appears to be being quickly enticed over to the dark side and now has a new supercilious smirk on her face.

But, just to show you that I’m not just picking on the “Great British Menu”, although I’m not a violent man – if I was (and was 40 years younger), I would happily do some damage to that bald guy who judges “English Masterchef”. And, the producers of almost every American food show should tell their hosts and judges that jokes need a funny bit at the end (not that I can talk, of course).

Anyway, on a happier note – and nothing to do with food – even I was boggled last Saturday night when I walked past the new “Block” venue (I live 5 minutes walk away) and discovered families camped out getting ready for the Open Day on Sunday. Am I the only person who finds that weird (and sad)? Gives me something else to talk about in the pub, now that we’ve finished with waiters and cooking show judges.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultidude-and-Iain-Huey-Hewitson-09102018.mp3

I keep getting told how difficult it is to cook duck, so here is an easy recipe that is bloody tasty too!

JAPANESE BRAISED DUCK

(for 2)

Trim 2 large duck breasts of any excess fat and cut into thickish slices on the diagonal. Sprinkle with a little Sake and then dust with cornflour.

Heat 2 cups vegie oil in a wok (or large heavy-bottomed pot) and cook the duck until golden all over. Remove, drain the oil and wipe out the wok (or pot). Add 6 tbsp each soy sauce and pear juice with 1 tbsp each honey, sesame oil and caster sugar, 1 tspn grated fresh ginger, 2 crushed garlic cloves, 2 chopped spring (green) onions and ¼ cup water. Bring to the boil, add the duck and gently cook until tender and glazed.

Serve with steamed Asian greens and rice.

nb. Can also use pork fillet or chicken thighs.

http://www.hueyskitchen.com.au/

Click here to go to Hueys Youtube channel

Who Is Iain “Huey” Hewitson

Born 4 October 1948 (age 69)

Otaki, New Zealand

Culinary career

Iain “Huey” Hewitson (born 4 October 1948 in Otaki), is a New Zealand-born chef, restaurateur, author, and television personality who moved to Australia in 1972.[1] He is best known for his television involvement with Network Ten. He was also the face of supermarket chain BI-LO.

image for illustration only.Photo by https://www.cookinglight.com