Mental health day 10th October – Dan Price

Brent speaks to Dan Price, a leading voice on mental health – both here and abroad. Four years ago, Dan tried to take his own life. He was dangling by his fingers from the Sydney Harbour Bridge, but a police officer managed to help him from the ledge. It turned out that the police officer himself was dealing with mental health issues, and after the incident Dan actually became his support and helped him through it. Dan and his wife became proud parents last week to their first child.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dan-Price-9102018.mp3

World Mental Health Day. To find our more go to www.1010.org.au