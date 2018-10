Brent Speaks to Dan from the Australian Reptile park about Spiders as summer approaches what to do if bitten, check for them, identifying them and other clever tips with spiders.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-dan-the-spider-man-9102018.mp3

Visit the Australian Reptile Park here.

https://reptilepark.com.au/