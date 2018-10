With the first 4k televison channel turned on for the Bathurst 1000 on Foxtel and Geoff loved it, plus new (slightly expensive) fast photo scanner and Internet data charges how to avoid excessive bills.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Geoff-Quattromani-8102018.mp3



Geoff is from EFTM.com