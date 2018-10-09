Trackwork Between Newcastle and Central

Commuters are being reminded of upcoming trackwork on the train line between Newcastle Interchange and Central this weekend.

Buses will replace trains in both directions on Saturday and Sunday.

Commuters are encouraged to allow extra travel time and plan trips in advance.

Services should be back to normal on Monday.

For more information head to the NSW Transport website.

