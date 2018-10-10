Mentally achieving your goals first – Allan Pease

Allan Pease looks at why you need to focus on the goal not the game leading to the goal. it is the details of the goal that NEED to be defined.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultidude-and-Allan-Pease-10102018.mp3



Join Allan and Barbara Pease at their fabulous property on the beautiful Sunshine Coast, QLD for a VIP weekend to be remembered. Participants enjoy an up close and personal weekend where they learn, laugh and ask the big questions of Australia’s most successful authors Allan and Barbara Pease.

With five unique and life-changing sessions centred on the incredible new bestseller The Answer, plus Body Language & Communication tools that will instantly improve your relationships, you will learn:

The secret of The RAS hidden in your brain stem

How to decide what you want and how to get it

Take control for your life circumstances

Avoid being manipulated by others

Use visualisation and affirmations to get what you want

Deal with stress, fear and worry

Overcome obstacles and roadblocks

Body Language Masterclass

This very special VIP weekend is an event for those who want to be successful in all areas of their lives.

Places are strictly limited to 30 people, so please register now to secure your seat or contact us for more information.

“Fantastic personalised weekend. I will definitely be at the next one. Thanks Allan and Barbara so much.”

“What an event! A must for those in any industry! ”

“I would fly anywhere in the world just to attend the session again. ”

*Price includes catered lunch and refreshments throughout the weekend.

Click here for more information.