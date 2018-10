There’s been another prison break in the Hunter today, with police now searching for an inmate who escaped from a Muswellbrook correctional facility this morning.

At about 6am, 41-year-old Robert Grover busted out of the minimum-security prison on St. Heliers road.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall with a medium build and brown hair.

Police say he could be heading to Gunnedah.

We’re being warned not to approach him but to instead call Triple Zero.