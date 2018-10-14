Man Charged over Central Coast Stabbing

A man has been charged after an alleged stabbing on the Central Coast yesterday.

Police say a 33-year-old received stab wounds to the neck, hands and chest after allegedly being attacked on a construction site at Colongra around 2:40pm.

He’s been taken to the John Hunter Hospital for surgery where it’s believed he’s now in a stable condition.

Officers later arrested a 32-year-old man at a service station on the M1 at Warnervale.

The North Gosford man has been charged with wound with intent to murder.

He’s been refused bail and will front Wyong Local Court today.

It’s believed the men are known to each other.

