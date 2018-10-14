Two Seriously Injured in Cessnock Collision

Police are now investigating the events leading up to a head-on collision near Cessnock last night.

At about 7:30pm, a Toyota Hilux and a Mitsubishi Pajero which were travelling in opposite directions, collided along Lake Road at Elrington.

The 26-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the utility suffered serious injuries, including head lacerations.

While an 18-year-old female driver had to be cut free from her vehicle.

Both have been taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

A male passenger was also taken to hospital as a precaution, while another passenger managed to escape injury.