Woman Dies Three Weeks After Charlestown Crash

A woman has died at the John Hunter Hospital three weeks after being involved in a car crash at Charlestown.

The 32-year-old Gateshead woman was the back seat passenger in the allegedly stolen car when it crashed at around 2am on September 21.

It’s believed the car was travelling north along the Pacific Highway when it lost control at the Frederick Street intersection and crashed into a service station and parked car.

The woman sadly passed away on Friday.

Police say she was pregnant at the time of the crash.

The 24-year-old man who was driving the car remains in hospital in a stable condition while a 22-year-old male passenger has since been released.

Police are continuing their investigations.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Live Traffic