Paramedic – Sandy Macken

Brent speaks to real life paramedic and author of a new book. There’s no question that paramedics are real life heroes. They’re on the frontline every day dealing with the full spectrum of emergency trauma. But what is life really like in a job where a few seconds can mean the difference between life and death?

In the new book, Paramedic (Rockpool Publishing $29.99, 1 October) author Sandy Macken draws upon over 20 years’ experience of life on the frontline, and shares an array of up-close-and-personal accounts of racing at high speed to all kinds of real emergencies: from a car crash to an overdose, a drowning, a long fall, and even suicide. We expect our ambos to be superhuman, remaining calm and controlled at all times, however, the emotional depth of these stories reveals a whole other side, and shines a light on the important bond paramedics form with one another, and the huge toll this work takes on their lives.

A fascinating ‘behind the curtain’ look at the into the life of our ambos, Paramedic explores the extraordinary skill and split-second decision that goes into saving lives, and the raw beauty and remarkable resilience of the human spirit. Sydney author Sandy Macken is a writer, paramedic and spiritual teacher with two decades of experience in frontline emergency health. She holds degrees in health sciences and education and is currently studying a master’s qualification in counselling and psychotherapy. Sandy created Peace in the fast lane, an online hub for inspiration and holistic health tools, as well as face-to-face learning zones to enhance and ignite the spirit.