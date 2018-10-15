Police Investigate Shortland Armed Robbery

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Shortland bottle-shop overnight.
It’s believed two people arrived at the Sandgate Road store on a motorbike just after 6pm.
The driver of the bike entered with his helmet still on, threatened the employee with a shortened double-barrel shotgun and demanded cash.
The 55-year-old employee complied before the pair fled the scene on the bike.
Police are now investigating.
The offender was reportedly wearing a black helmet, black jacket, blue jeans and a black backpack.
The accomplice was seen wearing a multi-coloured motocross helmet, blue-rimmed goggles grey pants and a grey hoodie.
Officers are also looking to speak with a customer who crossed paths with the alleged offenders just before the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
