Brent Bultitude The Blocks Hans & Courtney 1st place winners of the apartment. Mike JamesOctober 15, 2018 3:26 amOctober 15, 2018 Brent chats to Hans and Courtney about the win and reduction of $20k, the wallpaper delivery stress, back up plans and more. Listen to the podcast. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/podcast-with-brent-bultitude-and-hans-and-courtney-15102018.mp3 View the winning room here.