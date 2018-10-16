Bad habits and how you drive – Professor Ann Williamson

Brent Speaks to Professor Ann Williamson about a new research data that shows drivers are distracted while driving every 96 seconds, from simple things like eating food, putting make up on and more. Drivers behaviour must change for safety.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Professor-Ann-Williamson-16102018.mp3



Professor Ann Williamson’s research is in the area of human factors, primarily focusing on two related areas; the effects of fatigue and the role of human error in injury and safety.

Professor Williamson has a significant track record of research in safety especially in the areas of workplace and road safety.

After working as a Research Scientist for the NSW Government in the Department of Industrial Relations, Division of Occupational Health, she moved to the National Institute of Occupational Health and Safety where she was Principal Research Scientist and Head of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Unit.

During her time at the Institute, Ann developed a reputation for her work in a number of areas relating to injury, in particular for her work on fatigue and working hours especially involving long distance road transport; her work on the role of behaviour in the causes of injury; and work on the neurobehavioural effects of exposure to workplace hazards.

This work has continued following her move to the University of New South Wales, where Ann established the NSW Injury Risk Management Research Centre and was Deputy Director. Ann has published extensively in the scientific literature and also been an invited speaker at a wide range of national and international conferences and an invited member of a number of government committees on road and workplace safety.

Ann’s contributions to the area of injury prevention also include membership of the board of the Journal of Safety Research and regular reviewing for a number of scientific journals and granting bodies.