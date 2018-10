Fire crews have spent the morning battling a blaze at Muswellbrook, after a hay shed went up in flames.

The Rural Fire Service was called to Kayuga Road just after 5am, finding the shed well alight.

It’s not known how the blaze started at this stage.

Firefighters say that between 20 and 30 bales of hay have been destroyed.

It’s devastating news for local farmers who are currently paying huge amounts for hay during the state-wide drought.