Hunter Man Arrested on Child Sex Offences

A man has been charged after allegedly grooming a teenage girl online and meeting with her for sex in the Hunter region.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation following reports a 15-year-old girl had been sexually and indecently assaulted by a man she met online last month.

Police allege the pair met on a social media app where the man told the girl he was 17-years-old, when in fact he was 35-years-old.

The pair later met in the Newcastle area on Saturday 29 September 2018, and allegedly had sex.

The incident was reported to local police last week and following inquires detectives arrested a 335-year-old man at a home in Valentine on Monday.

A search warrant on a home in Whitebridge was also executed with officers seizing a number of items.

The man was taken to Belmont Police Station and charged with a number of offences including nine counts of sexual intercourse with person aged 14-16.

He was refused bail and will front court again on Tuesday October 30.

Police are urging parents and carers to speak with their children about staying safe online.