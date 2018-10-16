Population Problem alacarte Ponzi Scheme – Dick Smith

Brent speaks with Dick Smith about the problems of population in Australia and explains what would be a sensible plan for future immigration and growth.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dick-Smith-16102018.mp3



Richard Harold Smith AC (born 18 March 1944) is an Australian entrepreneur, businessman, record-breaking aviator, philanthropist, and political activist. He is the founder of Dick Smith Electronics, Dick Smith Foods and Australian Geographic, and was selected as the 1986 Australian of the Year. In 2010 he founded the media production company Smith&Nasht with the intention of producing films about global issues. In 2015 he was awarded the Companion of the Order of Australia, and is a fellow of the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry