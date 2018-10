Clean Up Australia founder Ian Kiernan has passed away overnight at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer. R.I.P. Several of our listeners have paid tribute to the great man including local poet, Bobby Skelton aka Minmi Magster. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/2HD-Poem-Skelton-on-Ian-Kiernan-.mp3