Man Charged Over Alleged Shortland Robbery

A man’s been charged over an alleged armed robbery at a Shortland bottle-shop earlier this week.

It’s believed the man entered the store on Sandgate Road around 6pm on Monday, threatened the employee with a shot-gun and demanded cash.

The man then reportedly fled the scene on a motorbike being ridden by an accomplice.

Police arrested a 27-year-old at a property on Blue Gum Road at Jesmond yesterday afternoon.

The property was then searched, where cash, firearms, a credit card, amphetamine and cannabis were alleged seized.

The man was charged him with armed robbery, two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition.

He’s been refused bail and is set to front Newcastle Local Court today.

Officers are still on the hunt for the second person involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock