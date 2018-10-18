Port Stephens Man Arrested Over Child Exploitation

Police have now charged a man in Salamander Bay for allegedly trying to procure a child for sex.

Strike Force detectives began investigating the man back in July this year, after they started speaking with him online.

It’s alleged that the man believed he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl.

He reportedly engaged in highly-sexualised conversations and made arrangements to meet with the child for sex.

A 42-year-old was arrested at a shopping centre carpark at about 10am yesterday.

Police also searched a Tanilba Bay home shortly afterwards, and seized two laptops and an electronic storage device.

The man’s now been charged and will front court today.