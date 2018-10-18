Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted in Bushland Near Windale

A crime scene has been established in Windale after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on Wednesday afternoon.

Police allege the teenager hopped off a bus along the Pacific Highway near South Street at around 3:30pm.

She then walked down Yertala Close when she was approached by a man, armed with a knife, who dragged her into nearby bushland.

The man allegedly sexually assaulted the girl before fleeing in a silver coloured vehicle.

Police were notified after the girl reported the incident when she arrived home.

Emergency services attended the girl’s home before she was taken by NSW Ambulance paramedics to John Hunter Hospital for examination. She has returned home into the care of her family.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad and Lake Macquarie Police District established Strike Force Kielpa to investigate the incident

Investigators are urging anyone who may have been in the Windale area yesterday afternoon and noticed something suspicious to contact police.

In particular, they are seeking dash-cam vision from motorists who may have been travelling on the Pacific Highway or South Street between 3pm and 4pm to provide copies either to Belmont Police Station or upload it through the Crime Stoppers online reporting page